Harrison Williams, 25, from Blackwood subjected his partner to a campaign of domestic abuse and would continually falsely accuse her of sleeping with other men.

The defendant was jailed for more than three years last week after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences committed against the woman,

As well as strangling her, he had punched and kicked her during the course of several attacks last year.

The defendant was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the woman.

Williams has a previous conviction for domestic violence against another former partner, Cardiff Crown Court was told.