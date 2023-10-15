THE revamped Newport Indoor Market has been open for more than a year, following its £1 million revamp - and during that time many new businesses have both opened and closed.
Ten businesses have opened in 2023, with three more to come. Meanwhile, five businesses have closed their doors this year.
Here at the Argus, we look back at which businesses have opened and closed in the market in 2023 so far.
Newport Trading Cards
This trading card shop opened in the market on Saturday, February 18.
The shop sells different trading cards such as Pokemon, Digimon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Dragonball Z and Magic: The Gathering.
Ostuni
This family-run cake shop inspired by Italian culture opened in the market in the second week of February.
The stall sells cakes, eclairs, and cannoli, along with custard slices and many other delicious treats.
The business moved into a bigger unit within the market last month due to its success.
The Italian Job
This Italian pasta stall opened on Saturday, March 11, in the unit formerly occupied by Dirty Gnocchi.
Dean Lewis opened his stall, The Italian Job the same day Wales faced Italy in the Six Nations in March.
The shop opened the same day that Wales played Italy in the Guinness Six Nations.
Granchies
The Caribbean takeaway opened on Saturday, April 1, replacing the cake shop Bake Your Day by Sarah.
Granchies opened its doors to customers on Saturday, April 1. Picture: NQ Staff
The takeaway specialises in Caribbean food and is the first business in Newport for owner Joseph Henry.
Haus of Brows
This eyebrow academy opened upstairs in the Market on Saturday, April 8, with the owner excited to bring her skills to Newport.
Haus of Brows opened upstairs in the Market in April. Picture: NQ Staff
The Haus of Brows Academy specialises in teaching microblading, strong combo brows, soft combo brows and ombre brows.
Boba Go
This bubble tea store opened in Newport Market on Thursday, April 13.
Broni and her brother Jac opened Boba Tea in April. Picture: NQ Staff
The young couple Broni Clay and Joe Slater, along with Broni's brother Jac Clay, opened their first business in the former Pure Pets store.
The Concrete Corner
The new craft stall opened in the market on May 17 next to the Friends Hair Salon.
The stall specialises in selling concrete-made items.
The concrete corner opened in May. Picture: NQ Staff
Owner Luke Amodeo was approached by the team at Newport Market following the success of his stall at the Christmas Market in 2022.
Masala Craft
This Indian food stall opened on the first week of June, replacing Pie Royale.
The stall specialises in selling dishes such as a range of curries, samosas, loaded fries, rice and chicken wings.
Masala Craft opened in Newport Market in June. Picture: NQ Staff
They also serve the popular Indian dish of chicken tikka masala.
Friends Hair
The new hair salon on the ground floor of the market opened on June 13.
Friends Hair salon opened in the Market in June
Friends Hair is next door to the former concrete corner stall.
Sugar
This traditional sweet shop opened on Saturday, June 24, bringing a bit of nostalgia back to the city.
Sugar opened in Newport Market on June 24 bringing nostalgic sweets to the area Picture: NQ Staff
Deb Lynn and her partner Mark Rostant brought Newport's first traditional sweet shop to the market.
The shop replaced the old Print Pro unit.
Childrens Play Area
The children's play area opened in July, and is located across from who cult donuts
The new children's soft play area is next to whocult donuts. Picture: NQ Staff
Cairo Corner
This Egyptian street food stall opened on Saturday, September 9, replacing Sheffs opposite Newport Bus station
The stall has different bowls such as the Kosharis, hummus bowl, Egyptian kofta, chicken shish and kebda eskandarani.
Businesses coming soon to Newport Market
There are two businesses and a private dining experience coming to the market before the end of the year.
Oche
An interactive darts room will be opening soon, and bookings can now be made for the new addition.
Oche, the interactive darts room will open soon in the market. Picture: NQ Staff
An opening date for Oche is yet to be revealed.
Shuffle
Shuffle will open soon offering a unique shuffleboard experience.
Bug for Men
This business will open in the market soon, near Anna Cake Couture.
It specialises in selling male cosmetic brands, with products that have been made just for men.
Private Dining Experience
This private dining experience will open soon in the former unit of Odds and Sods.
The private dining rooms will be available for hire, for private parties, corporate or people who are anxious to sit in the food court.
Businesses that have closed in Newport Market in 2023
- Little Acorns at Home ;
- Odds and Sods;
- Print Pro UK;
- Pie Royale;
- Bake Your Day by Sarah ;
- Sheffs.
All information is correct at the time of publication.
