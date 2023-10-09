The order is in place for a total of 48 hours, and has been active since 6pm on Sunday, October 8. It will last until 6pm on Tuesday, October 10.

The order is covering the centre of Cefn Fforest, bordering from Bedwellty Road meets Pencoed Avenue, all the way down Pencoed Avenue to Waun Borfa Road and up Bryn Road, just past Chan's Fish Bar, to the roundabout. Twynyffaid Road and Greenwood Road make up the remaining roads bordering where the order is active.

The order has been put in place to tackle reports of anti-social behaviour in the area, with police wanting to make clear it won't tolerated in Gwent.

The dispersal order will give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If groups return to the area after being removed, they face being arrested.

Inspector Gareth Thomas said: "Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”