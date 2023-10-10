A PONTYPOOL hospital ward team have been been named as winners of the Mental Health Award at the recent South Wales Health and Care Awards 2023.
The awards took place at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday, September 21.
There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.
Hafen Deg Ward (Ty Siriol Unit) from the County Hospital in Pontypool were announced as the winner of the Mental Health Award at the ceremony.
Described on the night as "the busiest mental health ward across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board", Hafen Deg Ward are "a team of committed and dedicated individuals which looks after the needs of older adults who are cared for within the 20-bed unit".
The Mental Health Award was sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons.
For a full list of all of the award winners from the South Wales Health and Care Award, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here