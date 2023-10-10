The awards took place at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday, September 21.

There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.

Hafen Deg Ward (Ty Siriol Unit) from the County Hospital in Pontypool were announced as the winner of the Mental Health Award at the ceremony.

Described on the night as "the busiest mental health ward across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board", Hafen Deg Ward are "a team of committed and dedicated individuals which looks after the needs of older adults who are cared for within the 20-bed unit".

The Mental Health Award was sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons.

For a full list of all of the award winners from the South Wales Health and Care Award, click here.