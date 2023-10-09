The event was in partnership with Careers Wales and more than 30 employers and 200 students from across the local area came to talk about the benefits of apprenticeships.

It was fantastic to see so many young people meeting with employers such as Network Rail and the Royal Navy and engage with them about the advantages of an apprenticeship.

Apprenticeships are a great way for young adults to gain high quality training, including onsite training learning firsthand from others in the field.

There is also the formal educational side which includes classroom learning, lectures or online learning. The blend of learning gives apprentices the opportunity to learn a new skill and achieve qualifications, but without the pressure of moving away for university.

University is not necessarily the right choice for every student, and it is vital that whatever choice a young person makes about their future, they have proper support and guidance.

Apprenticeships also offer an entryway into a lifelong career path, as they help to provide industry-specific and transferable skills which will open -up a range of exciting jobs in the future.

Now more than ever the range of apprenticeships is outstanding. Just last week we had companies from Greyhound Rescue offering animal care apprenticeships to the Royal Navy with a vast number of apprenticeships, from catering to engineering.

I also heard from students about their worries regarding the cost-of-living crisis and the impact this may have on them moving to university.

While I believe no one should have to put off their dreams of attending a university due to cost, I understand that many will want to seek a way where they can work towards a degree while earning money. That is why an apprenticeship can be an excellent choice.

Although my event last week solely focused on those leaving school, apprenticeships can be for anyone, of any age. Many people have used apprenticeships to restart their careers in a new field and gain a whole host of new skills.

Career Wales offers a great service in helping to find apprenticeships or offer support for anyone who may have questions about the process. You can find more information about this here: careerswales.gov.wales/apprenticeships