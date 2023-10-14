The city has plenty of options for food, with a number of fast food chains located in the city centre (and further afield).

Here we look at the best (and worst rated) fast food chains in Newport city centre based on Google reviews*...

Nando’s, Friars Walk

Overall Google score: 4.2 based on at least 525 reviews;

Food hygiene rating: Five (very good).

Nando’s came out on top compared to other fast food chains in Newport city centre – with a recent five-star review of the venue describing it as “one of the best Nandos” that the reviewer has visited in the UK. They added: “Food’s cooked well and is so fast – quicker than McDonald’s… it’s incredible.”

But a recent one-star review paints a different picture, with the person claiming to have used Nando’s for takeaway on three occasions. They claim they came at an “agreed time” for food but were told it would be another 40 minutes – or 20 minutes for an alternative.

According to the reviewer the second time they went for takeaway there were no sauces and part of their meal was missing when they got home – receiving a voucher for the inconvenience, which apparently they were unable to use when they returned a third time so they paid for the food.

“I doubt I will ever visit a Nando’s ever again,” wrote the complainant.

Meanwhile, another visitor – who got blue light discount – praised the “amazing food [and] good service” while a lunch guest described their food as “so delicious”.

They continued “super quick too, hot and fresh” adding praise for the “lovely and friendly” staff.

Subway

Cardiff Road

Subway at 36 Cardiff Road, which is halal, has an overall 4.3 rating with more than 145 reviews, along with a four (good) food hygiene rating. One review states: “Great and friendly service. Good portions.”

High Street

Subway in the High Street in Newport has an overall rating of 4.2 based on more than 125 reviews, along with a three (generally satisfactory) food hygiene rating. A recent review who claims to “know a thing or two about food” said “everything [is] fresh” and “staff looking like they wanted to feed you the best sandwich you ever had”.

John Frost Square

Subway in John Frost Square has an overall rating of 4.0 based on at least 135 reviews, along with a five (very good) food hygiene rating. A recent five-star review describes the food as “very good” but a less positive review was disgruntled that there was only one “clearly overwhelmed” staff member working with “rubbish all over the floor.”

McDonald’s, High Street

Overall Google score: 3.7 based on more than 1,155 reviews;

Food hygiene rating: Five (very good).

McDonald’s has the same overall score as Burger King but based on more than twice as many Google reviews.

A recent reviewer, visiting from Cardiff, rated the High Street venue with five-stars praising the air conditioned “clean” seating area, along with the “friendly” staff and the “great” food, adding:

“Probably one of the best McDonald’s I’ve had in years”.

Another reviewer wrote “Food is always hot, service is great” but another review – rating the venue five stars – complained that it’s “always packed and noisy” in the High Street McDonald’s.

Another review rated the food and service as four (out of five) but rated the atmosphere two out of five, writing: “Kids running and messing around then messing about outside and there were large gangs.”

Burger King, Commercial Street

Overall Google score: 3.7 based on more than 455 reviews;

Food hygiene rating: Five (very good).

Burger King has the same overall rating as McDonald’s but based on fewer reviews – with a mixed bag of opinions.

Although there are recent five-star and four-star reviews of the venue (with nothing written by the reviewers) there’s also a recently left two-star review. This reviewer says their chicken fries, fries and coffee were “fine”, but claimed their burger was “cold… and looked a mess” so they were unable to eat it.

However, a five-star review praised the “good” burgers, recommending a Whopper, adding that the “fries are my favourite” rating them more highly than other “similar” places.

Another five-star review, left for a Burger King delivered from the store, simply states: “Good service” with the guest also rating their food quality as five out of five.

Taco Bell, John Frost Square

Overall Google score: 3.3 based on more than 200 reviews;

Food hygiene rating: Four (good).

Taco Bell is a fairly new addition to Newport’s fast food scene having opened in December 2021 and has an overall rating of 3.3 on Google.

While there are positive ratings left (often with limited context) one visitor claims they were sold “cold stale food about 21 months ago”. They claim they were promised a refund but have been “ignored” when trying to claim it.

More positive five-star reviews include one praising the “good food and friendly staff” while another thanked the “super helpful” staff for assisting when their card wouldn’t work properly. A three-star review claimed there’s “not a lot of filling in the taco”.

KFC, Friars Walk

Overall Google score: 3.1 based on at least 550 reviews;

Food hygiene rating: Five (very good).

KFC in Friars Walk is halal and has the lowest overall rating of the fast-food venues included on this list, scoring 3.1 out of five in Google reviews.

A recent positive review, rating the KFC as five-star, praise their £2.99 meal which was “enough for one person” but added they had to buy a cold drink.

Another visitor, rating the establishment four out of five, adding that it’s “hit and miss” when getting food delivered but adding that it’s a “tasty treat” for those dining in or collecting. They praise the “juicy chicken [and] spicy wings” but criticise the fries, describing them as “soggy potato logs”.

A one-star review reads “KFC Newport needs to really go better” and claims that KFC stores elsewhere in the UK are better “in terms of size and quality” – the visitor adds that their chicken was “too salty” so went in the bin.

Another simply states:

“Worst KFC taste ever.”

*Google reviews were used to compile this list and are accurate at the time of publication but subject to change as more people review their experiences. This list focuses on recently left reviews and is focused on fast food chain restaurants and is not inclusive of all food options in Newport city centre.