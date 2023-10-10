A MAN is to stand trial early next year after he pleaded not guilty to three charges.
Jamie Lilygreen, 38, of Raglan Court, Newport denied burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage to an intercom.
The prosecution claims the allegations took place in the city on September 7.
Judge Niclas Parry set a trial date of February 15 with the case expected to last two days.
Lilygreen appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via a video link from the city’s prison.
He was remanded in custody.
