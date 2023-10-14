The 2023 South Wales Argus Business Awards, which are being held in association with the University of South Wales, will shine a light on businesses from across Gwent, both large and small, when they are awarded at a special event in the heart of Newport on November 16.

A total of 16 awards will be presented at the ceremony being held at the University of South Wales' Newport City Campus.

These will include Business of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement award.

The evening will include a panel discussion and plenty of networking opportunities.

Winners: From the 2022 South Wales Argus Business Awards. Picture: Diyan Kantardziev

Categories in the 2023 South Wales Argus Business Awards

Business of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales;

Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Local IQ;

Business Person of the Year;

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Newport Transport;

Lifetime Achievement Award;

Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Cintec;

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Parker and Co;

Large Business of the Year;

Micro Business of the Year;

SME Business of the Year;

Start Up Business of the Year, sponsored by Torfaen County Borough Council;

High Street Business of the Year;

Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society;

Customer Service Award;

B2B Business of the Year;

Sole Trader of the Year.

There are still opportunities for sponsorship of the awards, which are now in their sixth year.

For more information contact head of events Cathy Parsons on 07977 967 777.

Or email her at catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk.