ALL the entries for the 2023 South Wales Argus Business Awards are now in, and our panel of judges are going through them with a fine tooth comb to decide on the shortlist.
The 2023 South Wales Argus Business Awards, which are being held in association with the University of South Wales, will shine a light on businesses from across Gwent, both large and small, when they are awarded at a special event in the heart of Newport on November 16.
A total of 16 awards will be presented at the ceremony being held at the University of South Wales' Newport City Campus.
These will include Business of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement award.
The evening will include a panel discussion and plenty of networking opportunities.
Categories in the 2023 South Wales Argus Business Awards
- Business of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales;
- Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Local IQ;
- Business Person of the Year;
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Newport Transport;
- Lifetime Achievement Award;
- Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Cintec;
- Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Parker and Co;
- Large Business of the Year;
- Micro Business of the Year;
- SME Business of the Year;
- Start Up Business of the Year, sponsored by Torfaen County Borough Council;
- High Street Business of the Year;
- Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society;
- Customer Service Award;
- B2B Business of the Year;
- Sole Trader of the Year.
There are still opportunities for sponsorship of the awards, which are now in their sixth year.
For more information contact head of events Cathy Parsons on 07977 967 777.
Or email her at catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here