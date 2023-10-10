That is the view of the Welsh Conservatives, who have been incandescent in their opposition to the new speed limits.

The speed limit on most restricted roads across Wales was reduced from 30mph to 20mph on September 17, 2023.

First minister Mark Drakeford has repeatedly defended the move, saying it will save lives, as well as saving the NHS in Wales millions of pounds.

However, the Welsh Tories remain unconvinced.

Shadow transport minister, Natasha Asghar MS said that she had campaigned against the "disastrous" new speed limit.

Commenting on a petition - signed by nearly half a million people - calling for the limit to be scrapped, she said it was "good to see that the pressure we are applying is starting to pay off".

The petition to reverse the switch to 20mph has become the most-signed petition in Senedd history.

“With local authorities now considering more exemptions to make the policy more sensible, we will hopefully see less of Wales grinding to a halt as a result of Labour’s disastrous policy," she said.

“All of this however highlights how Labour and the Deputy Minister have ignored the public for so long and had limited consultation before implementing.

"t is completely ridiculous for this policy to be imposed on local authorities, as its local authorities who know their local areas best.

"As usual Labour think they know what is best for everyone in Wales.”

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “Natasha Ashgar is fully aware that this is not a blanket restriction and it is profoundly disappointing that she is continuing to mislead people over the introduction of 20mph.

"Speed limits on a great number of roads in Wales are unchanged and journey times take around a minute longer.

"This will save lives and make our communities safer. Local authorities have always had the flexibility to set local speed limits, reflecting local circumstances.”