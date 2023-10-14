Romatec will occupy unit 35 at the Cwmbran estate following a £200,000 refurbishment which saw FI Real Estate Management install a new roof and fencing, LED lighting and brand new kitchen and office facilities.

The new space is five times larger than Rotamec’s current premises in Pontypool and will see the electromechanical services specialist employ additional sales and engineering staff over the coming months.

FIREM’s industrial portfolio in South Wales also includes Severn Bridge Industrial Estate in Caldicot, Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale and Court Road Industrial Estate in Torfaen.

FIREM continues to defy market expectation with increased demand for its assets across Wales.

Paul Pearce, group sales and operations director at Rotamec, said: “We’re gearing up for growth in the coming years and our move to significantly larger premises forms part of a committed strategy to support that. The team at FIREM have worked closely with us to ensure the unit is refurbished to our requirements and together with the central location of Springvale Industrial Estate, this puts us in a prime position to achieve our ambitions.”

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM, said: “We have seen an ongoing rise in demand in Wales and this is clearly evidenced as we welcome Rotamec to the FIREM family.

“We’re really proud to be part of another successful company’s growth story and look forward to seeing Rotamec thrive in their new, larger premises. We always consider everything a business needs to achieve its ambitions when building our portfolio and I’m proud to say this now spans more than 15m sq ft covering the length and breadth of the UK.”