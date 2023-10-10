The Junction 26 slip road closed last weekend for essential maintenance work to Usk Bridge.

On Friday, October 13, the slip road from J26 to J25A will close again for the weekend, to waterproof areas of the bridge deck.

An overnight closure will be placed in advance with weekend closures during the main words.

Traffic Wales is advising motorists to plan their journey in advance as diversions will be in place for the duration.

A section of the M4 between J28 and J24 will be closed while the essential works take place, eastbound traffic will leave the M4 at J27 High Cross.

For Cwmbran and Caerleon, traffic should leave at Junction 26 and motorists will be able to re-join the M4 at J25A.

For motorists coming into Newport from the west, they will be diverted between J24 and J28. Traffic will be able to leave the M4 for Caerleon at J25 and Cwmbran at J25A.

All traffic heading Westbound can rejoin the M4 at J26 and J27. The road closure will be in place from Friday, October 13 from 10pm until Monday, October 16 at 6am.

This is the third time the slip road at J26 off Malpas Road will be closed after closing for three days on September 21 and last weekend Friday, October 6 to Monday, October 9.

The closure of the slip road is expected to cause congestion eastbound, with traffic delays likely.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales Bridge on the M4 westbound will be closed twice this week on Wednesday, October 11, from 10pm until Thursday, October 12, at 6am.

It will also be closed Thursday, October 12, at 10pm until Friday, October 13 at 6am for bridge joint and other maintenance works.