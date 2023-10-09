Israeli forces are currently fighting Hamas in two locations inside Israel after the country formally declared war on them.

Over the past two days, 700 people have been reportedly killed in Israel and more than 400 were killed in Gaza following an attack from Hamas.

Sky News reports that British Corporal Nathanel Young, 20, who was serving in the Israeli army, was killed in an attack by Hamas militants.

Many rockets have been launched from Gaza (Image: BBC News at One)

In a post on Facebook, Mr Young's family said they are "heartbroken", adding: "Our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday."

Several Britons caught up in conflict between Israel and Hamas

An official UK source has told BBC News that more than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing in Israel.

Whilst none apart from Mr Young were named by BBC News, Sky News reported that a man called Dan Darlington is also missing from the area of attacks.

He is originally from the UK but was living in Germany and had been visiting Israel.

Additionally, Sky News said a third individual called Jake Marlowe has been "missing near Gaza" since Saturday morning (October 7).

This was after Hamas attacked a music festival in southern Israel, the country's embassy in the UK told the broadcaster.

The UK government believes around 50,000 to 60,000 British nationals are in either Israel or Gaza.

The British Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the region, due to the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also due to hold an emergency Cobra meeting after days of escalating violence.