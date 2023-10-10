The English TV personality, best known for her appearance on the third series of Big Brother, passed away from cervical cancer in 2009, aged 27.

Her son - who is currently competing on the BBC's popular ballroom and latin dance competition - was only six when she died.

Now 20 years of age, the EastEnders actor has reportedly found the 'perfect' way to pay tribute to his mum.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards: "It’s going to be an emotional one, I feel like I might cry. So much stuff has happened in the Strictly training room, it’s all going to come up and I’m going to cry.”



He added: "Our couples choice, there is a song that is so perfect, I would love to do it. If it happens, it happens, but I would love to do that."

Brazier - who is partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell - -has described his experience on Strictly as “gruelling”.

However, the actor has also insisted that it is also an "immense joy" to be taking part.



He said: "It’s been gruelling. In a sentence, it’s a source of immense joy and deep distress, in the space of an hour, every hour."

The National Television Award winner also shared that this television personality dad Jeff Brazier, 44, was “so proud” of him and all his achievements.

However, despite getting teary at his recent win his dad was thinking about “upping his rent” at the family homestead where he lives with his 19-year-old brother Freddie, Bobby joked.



He added: "I’m 20, maybe it’s time for him to start charging me more.”

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will air on Saturday, October 14 at 6.30 pm on BBC One.