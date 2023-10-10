The move will leave thousands of customers without access to an in-person branch, with Lloyds and Virgin Money also announcing a string of bank closures throughout 2023.

All of the banks have cited an increase in the number of people banking online as a reason for the closures.

These are all the branches set to shut in October.

HSBC, Natwest, Lloyds, Barclays, Halifax and Santander are all among major banks that are shutting branches (Image: Getty)

Lloyds bank closures

These are the Lloyds branches set to close in October:

Northampton - October, 9

Kingsbridge - October, 11

Prenton - October, 16

Llanishen - October, 24

Cromer - October, 25

Thirsk - October, 31

Farnham - October, 31

Virgin Money bank closures

These are the Virgin Money branches set to close in October:

Derby - October, 17

Wolverhampton - October, 18

Chester - October, 19

Milton Keynes - October, 23

St Albans - October, 24

Cambridge - October, 25

Norwich - October, 26

Cheltenham - October, 30

Swindon - October, 31

Barclays bank closures

These are the Barclays branches set to close in October:

Newquay - October, 13

Easingwold - October, 13

Caerphilly - October, 13

Dunstable - October, 13

Ashton-Under-Lyme - October, 13

Dumfries - October, 13

Potters Bar - October, 13

Leighton Buzzard - October, 18

Malton - October, 19

Cardiff - October, 20

Salford - October, 20

Thirsk - October, 25

Norwich - October, 27

NatWest bank closures

These are the NatWest branches set to close in October:

Stanmore - October, 10

Tiverton - October, 10

Parkhouse Industrial Estate - October, 11

The Willet Building, London - October, 11

Beckton - October, 12

Weybridge - October, 12

Wickersley - October, 17

Prestwich - October, 18

Tavistoick - October, 18

Alton - October, 19

Exmouth - October, 19

Norwich - October, 31

Wanstead - October, 31

Bank of Scotland bank closures

These are the Bank of Scotland branches set to close in October: