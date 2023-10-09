Councillor Miqdad Al-Nuaimi is alleged to have posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, describing Israeli security policy in Gaza as a “final solution.”

It’s alleged Cllr Al-Nuaimi, who has represented Labour on Newport City Council since 2000, and was city mayor in 2006, posted: “A Final Solution for the Gazans, 2million people, Genocidal annihilation.”

The post has since been taken down.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, breaking through the border between Israel and Palestine on the Gaza strip – one of the most fortified borders in the world.

Hamas then caused chaos in multiple locations across Israel attacking civilians and taking Israelis hostage.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to avenge what he refers to as an invasion, saying “his country is at war”.

The Argus understands that Labour Party has suspended Cllr Al-Nuaimi, who represents Stow Hill ward, as a member of the party while the incident is investigated.

An administrative suspension means he will also lose the Labour whip on the council until and if he is reinstated in the party.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "We cannot comment on individual cases because our disciplinary proceedings are confidential."

A suspension is a neutral act and does not imply guilt.