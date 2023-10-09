A MAN who was last seen in Newport on October 6 has got the attention of the police.
Patrick Drake has been reported as missing.
Mr Drake, 24, has links to Caldicot.
A Gwent police spokesperson said: "Patrick, 24, was last seen in Newport at around 5.20pm on Friday and officers are concerned for his welfare.
"He was last known to be wearing a black cap, navy Nordic Spirit hoodless fleece, light grey Adidas jogging bottoms with three white lines down the side, black boots and carrying a green, black and grey hiking bag.
"Patrick is around 5’ 6” tall with a dark/ginger beard, and has links to the Caldicot area.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300339438.
"Patrick is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here