Patrick Drake has been reported as missing.

Mr Drake, 24, has links to Caldicot.

A Gwent police spokesperson said: "Patrick, 24, was last seen in Newport at around 5.20pm on Friday and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"He was last known to be wearing a black cap, navy Nordic Spirit hoodless fleece, light grey Adidas jogging bottoms with three white lines down the side, black boots and carrying a green, black and grey hiking bag.

"Patrick is around 5’ 6” tall with a dark/ginger beard, and has links to the Caldicot area.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300339438.

"Patrick is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."