Episode one of season four looks into the circumstances around teen Dobson’s death after Richards killed him in 2019 while driving high on amphetamine and cannabis at the wheel of a Citroen C3 car.

Episode one aired on BBC One yesterday, October 9, and opens with the harrowing call from a member of the public describing Dobson as “dead on the floor”.

Then crash investigator Tony Parker is filmed walking along a section of Varteg Road, where Dobson was killed, trying to document the debris strewn across the surface, before coming up to a stain of vomit where Dobson was hit.

Colin Dobson with his son Rhys (Image: Gwent Police)

The series catches the moment they find Richards’ car with a detective asking one of his colleagues, “would he (Richards) have known he hit someone?” The colleague replies: “Bloody right he would have.”

The moment Richards is told he killed someone (Image: BBC)

The episode goes on to show the police interview with Richards and his story unravelling.

But it’s the moment Richards is first confronted about the incident, explaining he hit someone before being arrested and told Dobson died in the collision.

Richards was jailed for three years for the horror smash (Image: Gwent Police)

Richards, of Morgan Street, Blaenavon, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving following a trial in 2021 before being jailed for three years.

Colin Dobson, father of Rhys, described how Rhys' security lanyard was found at the scene which identified him.

"Being told Rhys had been killed has had a massive impact on all aspects of my life,” said Mr Dobsons in a victim impact statement read in court.

"All my career I have dealt with injury and death but I never imagined my own family would have to witness such horror."

Mr Dobson added: "I wanted to see Rhys grow up and have a family of his own. We had big plans for the future but that has all been taken away from us.”

Rhys with his mum Trina (Image: Supplied)

After Richards was jailed, Rhys' family released a statement which read: "We came here to court today hoping for some justice for our only son Rhys.

"Even though no sentence would have been long enough to ever make up for the loss we have felt and still feel, the fact that some justice has been served in Rhys’ name has given us some comfort.

“Now we have to try to live on in Rhys’ name and his memory and in the knowledge that we as parents, with the help of the services mentioned have done all we can to bring justice for our son.”

Crash Detectives continues on BBC One, 7pm, Monday.