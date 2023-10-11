Sinead Sandell, 35, from Newport went on a crime binge in the city.

She admitted the theft of five bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and six bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £343.25 from Sainsbury’s, handbags valued at £200 from TK Maxx, £130 of groceries from Tesco and £68.45 of confectionary and £67 of cleaning products from B&M.

The offences took place between May 8 and October 2.

Newport Magistrates' Court was told “the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders and this was targeted and prolific offending”.

Sandell, of Roman Way, Caerleon was sent to prison for 24 weeks.