A MAN from the Bettws area of Newport who was reported missing yesterday, Monday October 9, has now been found. 

Gwent Police released an announcement on their X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming that Michael Fisher, 43, has been found. 

He had not been seen since Tuesday, October 3 when he was last spotted in Newport, reportedly driving his car, a blue Audi Q3. 

The police thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find him on social media. 