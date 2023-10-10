A MAN from the Bettws area of Newport who was reported missing yesterday, Monday October 9, has now been found.
Gwent Police released an announcement on their X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming that Michael Fisher, 43, has been found.
He had not been seen since Tuesday, October 3 when he was last spotted in Newport, reportedly driving his car, a blue Audi Q3.
The police thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find him on social media.
