ETHAN JONES, 20, of Vale Terrace, Tredegar was fined £266 after he pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on August 25.

He must also pay £85 costs.

COURTNEY MORRISON-MCLOUGHLIN, 28, of Hafod Mews, Caerleon, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of assault by beating on March 12 following a trial.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity order and pay £1,069 in costs, a fine, surcharge and compensation.

MIA BALL, 39, of Ffordd Y Maes, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis on September 24, 2021.

She must pay a £22 surcharge.

IAN EVANS, 45, of no fixed abode, Tregdar was jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted the theft of three legs of lamb from Farmfoods, seven packs of Lenor, steaks from Lidl and attempted burglary at Glanhowy Primary School between March 8 and October 1.

GARETH COUGHLIN, 54, of Beaufort Street, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gelli Road, Tredegar on April 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JACK BROOKER, 24, of Clos Bury Capel, Abergavenny was fined £300 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on April 4.

He must pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAVID EDWARDS WALSHE, 55, of Anson Green, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Prince Street on June 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GARETH WAITE, 42, of Grove Road, Risca was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Greenmeadow Drive, Cross Keys on May 26.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DAVID DICKS, 38, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted possession of a blade – a half of a pair of scissors – and a public order offence on Corbetts Lane on August 15.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAMIEN JOHNSON, 31, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £165 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran on September 9.