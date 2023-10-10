You’ll have to be frightfully fast as tickets are limited and selling quickly – but Bingo Lingo is bringing their “fastest selling tour” a Hallowe’en show at Tiny Rebel in Rogerstone.

Bingo Lingo Hallowe'en Special Newport is suitable for those 18+ and will be hosted on Friday, October 27, from 6.30pm to 11.30pm (with last entry at 8pm).

Sharing news of the event, Bingo Lingo organisers wrote: “Get ready for a spine-tingling evening of thrilling entertainment, ghastly surprises, and bingo madness!

“Our Hallowe’en-themed event will transport you to a world of eerie enchantment and bone-chilling fun!

“Every show sells out with our Tiny Rebel friends so please get your tickets sorted early.”

The first and second release tickets for this event have sold out, with a limited number of final release tickets still available.

The first game of bingo will be at 8pm and there’s some spooktacular stuff in store, including “ridiculous” rounds, stage battles, and “weird and wonderful prizes that will change your life forever”.

Plus, there will be a DJ afterwards to keep the party going.

Where is this event?





Bingo Lingo’s Newport Hallowe’en Special will be at Tiny Rebel in Rogerstone (not to be confused with Tiny Rebel on High Street in Newport).

The address is: Tiny Rebel, Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone, Newport NP10 9FQ.

What is Bingo Lingo?





Bingo Lingo is “bingo like you’ve never experience before” with a fast-paced club night environment. Visitors can expect an “unrivalled experience of dance-offs, twerking, joke prizes, and on-stage mischief.”

You can find out more about the concept via their website at bingolingo.club/

How can I get tickets?





Limited final release tickets for Bingo Lingo Hallowe'en Special in Newport are available online at: https://shorturl.at/gnsD2