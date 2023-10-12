Do you know someone who has shown immense courage, made a difference in their community or deserves recognition for an outstanding achievement? Here are all the award categories for 2023.

Unpaid Carer Award, sponsored by Torfaen County Borough Council

This award goes to a person who cares for a friend, family member or member of the community who is ill or disabled and carries out the role unpaid. Last year’s award went to brothers Thomas, James and Paul Binks for supporting mum Heidi alongside school studies.

Pride of Gwent Courage Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society

This award goes to a person who has shown immense courage in the face of danger or adversity. Eden Lewis, the Blackwood teenager battling terminal cancer, won last year’s award.

Community Hero Award, sponsored by Gwent Police and Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner

This award goes to a person who has made a real difference to their community. Last year’s winner – Chepstow’s very own music mogul Carol Mutlow – also took the ultimate Pride of Gwent Award.

Volunteer Award, sponsored by Arthur Peake Funeral Services

This award goes to a person who has given up their time to help a charity, group or community. Aaron Reeks won last year's award for dedicating so much of his time to Caldicot in spite of his personal health.

Diversity in the Community Award, sponsored by Newport City Homes

This award goes to someone who champions diversity in the community, helps to tackle the issues in our society and devotes their time to enhancing inclusion. Pride in the Port took the award at last year's ceremony at Rodney Parade.

LGBTQ Campaigner of the Year Award, sponsored by Newport Bus

This award is for an LGBTQ campaigner who has used their influence to help affect positive change for inclusion in their community. Actor, author and talk show host Scott McGlynn was last year’s winner.

Fundraiser of the Year Award

This award goes to someone who has raised a substantial amount of money for charity over the last 12 months.

Last year’s winner was Dave Rees, whose annual Dalmatian Bike Ride (or “the Dally”) has raised more than £300,000 for St David’s Hospice Care.

Child of Courage Award

This award goes to a remarkable youngster who deserves to be recognised in Gwent - a young person under the age of 16 who has done something inspirational in their community. This is a new category in the Pride of Gwent Awards.

Noah Herniman, a charitable Chepstow teenager with an inoperable brain tumour, was crowned Young Person of the Year in 2022.

Emergency Services ‘Blue Light’ Hero of the Year Award

This award goes to someone from the “Blue Light” services sector who has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Carl Jones won the 999 Hero Award last year for his part in rescuing people from three properties from a housefire in Bargoed.

Charity Award

This award goes to a charitable organisation in Gwent going the extra mile to help people, animals or local causes. Children’s charity Sparkle won the Charity Award last year.

Charity Shop of the Year Award

This award goes to a charity shop in Gwent going the extra mile to help people, animals or local causes. This is another new award for 2023.

Sporting Hero of the Year Award

This award goes to a remarkable and inspirational sport star that deserves recognition in Gwent. Commonwealth Games gold medallist boxer Rosie Eccles took the title last year.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This award goes to a person who has dedicated a lifetime to a cause. Sparkle trustee Joan Sheppard took the Lifetime Achievement Award last year.

Pride of Gwent Award, sponsored by ND Care & Support

The winner of this award is selected by the sponsors of all other winners and is the overall winner on the night.

Pride of Gwent Awards 2023

You have until Sunday, October 15, to enter nominations for this year’s Pride of Gwent Awards.

The awards will be finalised on Friday, December 1, before the winners’ ceremony on Thursday, December 7.

To see the full list of categories and nominate an individual, click here.

Potential sponsors who want to support the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2023 should contact head of events at Newsquest Cathy Parsons at catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk.