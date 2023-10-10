On their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the closure of the A4043 was announced at just before 10.45pm on Sunday, October 8.

About 45 minutes later, at 11.25pm, Gwent Police announced the road had been reopened following an incident earlier in the evening.

They have released a further statement today about the closure.

A van was reportedly involved in an incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4043, Blaenavon, at around 8pm on Sunday 8 October.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved one van. The driver, a 44-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged on suspicion of failing to provide an evidential sample."

​

​

​