The date was June 22, 1963 - 60 years ago - and a little bit of history was about to made in the market town of Abergavenny in Monmouthshire when The Beatles’ played a 20-minute set at Abergavenny Town Hall, before they attended a civic reception by the then mayor of Abergavenny, Jack Thurston.

Fifty-seven years later in the spring of 2020 right at the beginning of lockdown, a poster advertising the 1963 Abergavenny gig came up for auction - and sold for £2,200.

It had been owned by actor Peter Wyngarde and was sold by East Bristol Auctions with a load of his possessions after his death.

One fan who was lucky enough to see The Beatles play live in Abergavenny was Carol Paton who shared her memories of the night with the South Wales Argus in 2013 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Pictures from their visit to Abergavenny Town Hall in June 1963. Pictures by Albert Lyons, from the Stan Brown Collection 2003, on display in a window of the tourist information office in High Street, Abergavenny.

Mrs Paton, of Mardy, recalled: “I was 17 at the time and remember my mother going to the Abergavenny Thursdays’ football ground to see John Lennon arrive by helicopter.

“I was really excited to be going to the concert with my friends to see them, but Paul McCartney was my favourite. I had their records but never imagined I would see them or that they would come to Abergavenny.”

The Beatles, supported by local group The Fabulous Fortunes, took to the stage at 10.30pm and performed in front of 600 fans.

Grandmother-of-six Mrs Paton said: “In those days, they could take the seating away from the theatre floor and so we could stand at the front.

“There was a lot of screaming from the audience, but you could see and hear them playing. The atmosphere was electric. They weren’t really famous at the time, so we were lucky enough to see them at their only concert in Wales early in their career.”

Pictures from the Beatles visit to Abergavenny Town Hall in June 1963. Pictures by Albert Lyons, from the Stan Brown Collection 2003, on display in a window of the tourist information office in High Street, Abergavenny. This is a picture of Paul McCartney. (Image: UGC)

Mrs Paton, who performed on that same stage as a member of Abergavenny Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society and also worked at the theatre box office until her retirement, said: “It was talked about in the town for a long time afterwards.

“It’s amazing to think it was 50 years ago and it’s wonderful that a Beatles weekend is being held.”

Back in 2003 after we published photographs taken in Abergavenny when the Beatles played there in 1963, we were inundated with calls from people who remembered the night like it was Yesterday...

Mrs Avril James, of Park Street, Abergavenny, said: "Seeing the photos in the Argus was like a blast from the past."

Mrs James, who recognised herself in the front row at the concert, said it brought back so many happy memories.

She said: "It was an exciting day."

Mrs James, who was 53 in 2003, said the day after the concert John Lennon and Paul McCartney called at the garage her father owned in Hereford Road .

She said: "It was quite an experience. They came in and were chatting to us and were really lovely."

Mrs James praised Eddie Tattersall, who organised the show.

She said: "I have such good memories that I will never forget."

Averil James as 14 year old with her friend Jennifer Hall pictured at her dad’s garage in Hereford Road in 1963, where she met The Beatles

Mr Ken Thomas, from Bideford Road, Newport, said: "We all went up to Abergavenny for the show as a family and I acted as a kind of bodyguard for the Beatles."

Mr Thomas, who was 61 in 2003, said he walked beside the Beatles on their way to the stage. "The whole atmosphere was excellent and it was something to always remember fondly.

Ted Fallon, of Willow Close, Newport, said he met Paul McCartney on the train on the way to the concert.

He said: "After the concert they all came to the foyer and signed autographs and chatted to the fans."

Jennifer Ashill, of Pontypool, said it was a wonderful night.

Barrie Herbert of Cwmbran played lead guitar in the Fabulous Fortunes who supported The Beatles in Abergavenny 50 years ago, collect picture of Beatles front L-R Paul, Ringo and George with the Fabulous Fortunes back L-R Barrie Herbert, Mike Thompson, Mike Davies and Dave Lucas

"They were absolutely marvellous." she said.

In 2013 Barrie Herbert recalled how he was onstage and backstage as the original Fab Four played to a frenzied crowd in Abergavenny in the early stages of their now legendary career.

Mr Herbert, from Fairwater, Cwmbran, then just turned 19 and in the middle of A-Levels at West Mon Grammar School, was one of The Fabulous Fortunes, The Beatles’ warm-up act on Saturday June 22, 1963.

But that support slot for John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr was a dream gig that lead guitarist Mr Herbert – whose bandmates were Mike Davies (singer and rhythm guitarist), Dave Lucas (bass guitarist), and Mike Thompson (drummer) – almost turned down.

“We played all over South Wales and played at Abergavenny Town Hall, as it was called then, probably once a month,” said Mr Herbert.

“We got to know the entertainments manager Eddie Tattersall, and one day he called and said: “I’ve got a gig for you.”

“I said we were already booked that day, and he said ‘it’s The Beatles.’ I said ‘I’ll unbook it’!”

By June 1963, the first heady phase of Beatlemania was under way, the band having scored hits during the previous few months with Love Me Do, Please Please Me, and From Me To You. Their Please Please Me LP had also topped the charts.

“It was really happening for them, and I don’t know how Eddie managed to land them. He was a real go-getter,” said Mr Herbert.

“We were absolutely thrilled to get the chance to play with them. You already knew they were special. I’d seen them on the television and thought they were fantastic.

The Beatles meet the mayor, Jack Thurston, after the Abergavenny gig.

“On the night the anticipation, the atmosphere, was incredible. We went on and people were screaming and shouting.

"I believe there were about 600 there, but I’m not sure they paid much attention to us!

“We shared a dressing room with them, and it was an unusual night, because John Lennon was recording (TV show) Jukebox Jury, and was in London.

"Their manager Brian Epstein arranged a helicopter (It landed in Bailey Park). It was quite late by then and we’d been chatting with Paul, George and Ringo, who were funny and friendly.

“While they were waiting they signed lots of autograph books that were taken to the dressing room by their fans, and we had our photograph taken with them.”

When they took to the stage after Lennon arrived, the hall “erupted” said Mr Herbert, who remembers Hippy Hippy Shake as the first song, followed by most of the Please Please Me LP, and the hit singles.

“They’d been contracted for two 20-minute sets, but because of John Lennon’s late arrival, they did one show of 35-40 minutes,” said Mr Herbert.

“At the end, Eddie Tattersall presented Paul McCartney with a birthday cake to celebrate his 21st birthday which was on June 18. Everyone was still screaming when the curtains were pulled.”