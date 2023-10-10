The two-day deal event exclusively for Prime members features discounts and savings on some big-name brands including the likes of Bose, Shark and Fitbit, as well as small businesses across the UK.

Whether you're looking for an air fryer for your kitchen, a new toothbrush or perhaps the latest gizmos and gadgets, the Prime Deal Days has something for everyone, and at a discounted price.

To save you aimlessly scrolling looking for the best bargains, I've taken a look through the list of deals available and picked out the best ones for you.

So, you’re gearing up to shop Prime Big Deal Days on Oct 10-11?! So are we!!



Here are 8 tips, tricks, and features we’re using to help us find great deals. ⬇️ — Amazon (@amazon) October 6, 2023

The best deals in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2in1 Air Fryer and Grill (4.2 Litre)

Price: £49.99 (51% off RRP: £99.99)

Air fryers have been one of the most popular kitchen appliances on the market in recent years, with most households considering it a must-have.

Shoppers are always on the lookout for an air fryer bargain and Amazon's Prime Big Deal offers just that.

While there are a number of air fryers on sale at a discounted price as part of the Prime Big Day Deals, the Tefal 2in1 Air Fryer is among the best.

Offering features including two ways to cook (air fryer and grill), smokeless grilling, easy cleaning and a repair not replace offer for 15 years it has everything you could want and more in an air fryer.

On sale for under £50 a 51% discount on its retail price, you'd be silly to not consider this deal.

The Tefal Easy Fry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer and Grill will be heavily discounted as part of the two day event. (Image: Amazon)

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush bundle

Price: £45 (55% off RRP: £100)

A toothbrush is an everyday item that all households need.

Electric toothbrushes are arguably the most popular option these days (well I have one in my house at least) but can be expensive to buy.

Although it is an essential item that you have to have and will use every day, it can be hard to part with over £100 for a toothbrush.

Luckily, Amazon's Prime Big Deal has you covered with an amazing deal on an Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush bundle.

Not only do you get a quality brand electric toothbrush with three easy-to-use cleaning modes, but you also get 1 extra toothbrush head, a travel case and a charger.

All for under £50. Not bad considering you would usually fork out £100 for it.

And if you don't like it, don't worry, Amazon offers free returns on this item.

Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Chime

Price: £69.99 (41% off RRP: £119.98)

If you're looking for some security for your home, look no further than Amazon's own Ring Video Doorbell.

A 1080p HD video doorbell, with advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can answer the door wherever you are, even when you're not home, what more could you want?

It's easy to install and you can even choose your chime tone (how exciting).

The usual retail value is £119.98 but during the Prime Deal Days sale, just £69.99.

Ring Video doorbells will be discounted as part of Amazon's Prime Deal Days. (Image: Amazon)

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Chromebook Laptop

Price: £193.49 (52% off RRP: £399.99)

Whether you're a gamer, a student or someone trying to run an online business from home buying a laptop can be a big decision, not to mention a costly one.

When it comes time to buy a new laptop it means parting with hundreds, if not thousands of pounds of your hard-earned money.

But if you can't afford to part with that kind of money then I have found the laptop for you.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Chromebook Laptop is available as part of the Amazon Prime Deal Days sale for just £193.49 marked down from £399.99, that's a saving of over £200.

It comes with everything you could want in a laptop as well - 4 Inch Full HD (1920x1080), up to 10 hours of battery life optimised sound with High Definition (HD) Audio and Stereo speakers, as well as access to rich library of Google Play apps on Chrome OS.

Make way for some of the best deals of the season during Prime Big Deal Days on October 10-11! 🛫



Check ‘em out before they fly: https://t.co/7uDRSwUzVX pic.twitter.com/2qoJST3NiA — Amazon (@amazon) October 5, 2023

When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?





Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is on now, having begun at midnight.

It will run for two days, finishing at midnight tomorrow - Wednesday, October 11.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to take part in the Big Deal Days.

To check out the deals and/or sign up for Amazon Prime visit their website.