Jack Theobald, 23, and Aimee O'Connor, 29, were arrested after being pulled over by officers in a blue Volkswagen Golf in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly.

They found small amounts of cannabis on front seat passenger Theobald and mobile phones with drug related messages on him and driver O'Connor implicating them both.

Theobald was involved in supplying up to a kilo of cannabis for £4,500 at a time and was also selling cocaine, prosecutor Tom Roberts said.

O'Connor was moonlighting as a courier at night by delivering cannabis after she had finished her “respectable” day job, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

She played a "lesser role" in the operation.

The pair from Rhymney were arrested on February 9, 2022.

Theobald, of Hill Street, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

O’Connor, of Church Street, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Scott Bowen representing father-of-two Theobald said: “The defendant was paying off a drug debt.

“There were no signs of a lavish lifestyle.

“It spiralled out of control.

“He was trying to dig himself out of a nasty hole.”

Mr Bowen added that his client was only 19 at the time of the start of his offending.

Ed Mitchard for O’Connor told the court she was a woman of previous good character with no convictions recorded against her.

“She had worked since leaving school.

“Her role was that of a courier and it was not a frequent activity.

“The defendant had a respectable job in the day and had delivered drugs at night.”

He said O’Connor had been assessed by her probation officer as posing a low risk of reoffending.

Theobald was jailed for 37 months by the judge, Recorder Alun Eynon-Evans.

O’Connor was spared a prison sentence and made the subject of a 12-month community order.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £100.

Both defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge.