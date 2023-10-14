THE start of the new term means back to school for thousands of youngsters across Gwent.
But for some it's the first time ever they'll walk through the school gates.
The first day at school is a special day for every family, and what better way to celebrate than with a photograph?
We asked schools across Gwent to send in photos of reception classes on their first days - and you can see them all below.
Reception class at Durand Primary School, Caldicot
Dosbarth Cribyn class at Llandogo Primary School. Teachers: Mrs Jarvis and Mr Lowe
Reception class at Castle Park Primary, Caldicot. Teacher - Mrs Powell
Reception class at Trellech Primary School. Teachers - Miss Light and Mrs Hassall; teaching assistant - Miss Ward
Reception class at Trellech Primary School. Teachers - Miss Light and Mrs Hassall; teaching assistant - Miss Ward
Youngsters at Archbishop Rowan Williams Church In Wales VA Primary School in Portskewett
Reception class 2023 on their first day of school at St Mary’s RC Primary School, Chepstow. Class teachers are - Mrs Stevenson and Miss Morris and class teaching assistants are Miss PB and Mrs O’Hara. A spokesman for the school said: “As a school we so very proud of how the children have settled into their new school, they have been super stars!”
Little Acorns class at Graig Y Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community School. Teachers - Mrs Matthews, Mrs Veasey, and Mrs Draper
Little Acorns class at Graig Y Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community School. Teachers - Mrs Matthews, Mrs Veasey, and Mrs Draper
Little Acorns class at Graig Y Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community School. Teachers - Mrs Matthews, Mrs Veasey, and Mrs Draper
Cherry Blossom class at Graig Y Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community School. Teachers - Mrs Treasure, Miss Veasey, and Mrs Davies
Cherry Blossom class at Graig Y Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community School. Teachers - Mrs Treasure, Miss Veasey, and Mrs Davies
We've already published some of the photos sent in - see the links below - and we have plenty more pictures from around Gwent to come - so watch this space!
First day of school pictures in Newport and Caerphilly 2023
First day of school pictures from Newport in 2023
First day at school pictures in Torfaen for 2023
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here