Following the closure of their branch at the end of July this year, the pop-up is open once a week on Wednesdays.

It can be found within Blackwood Library, and is available until December 13, having officially opened last week. The opening times are from 9.30am to midday.

The initiative, which will also include pop-ups in Abergavenny and Pontypridd, will reportedly bring an additional and more flexible type of support to customers.

These pop-ups are in addition to the physical branches and will enable the company to understand the “appetite for this service” in South Wales and how they can support customers in the future.

Andy Ferns, HSBC UK’s local director said: “The design of our branch network has evolved over the years from one that was purely based in physical branches, to one that encompasses a broader range of local support beyond the traditional bank branch, including pop-up branches that are arranged locally to address the needs in each local area.

“While our customers can use the local Post Office for day-to-day cash transactions, we are bringing a temporary pop-up branch to Blackwood, Pontypridd and Abergavenny to help HSBC UK customers with ‘in the moment’ banking support including opening of accounts, queries on or support with online or mobile banking.

“Customers can also continue to use online, mobile or telephone banking, and our Live Chat service is available 24/7.”

Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge has expressed his delight at the news that HSBC is returning to the town, after having fought hard for the bank to return and support his constituents.

He said: “I am really pleased for my residents who have lobbied HSBC on a constant basis and thank the bank for returning to Blackwood on a Wednesday and putting customers first.”

Residents will likely be relieved at the news, after their accounts had been moved to the Caerphilly branch, almost nine miles away, when the Blackwood High Street branch closed.

The closure had impacted 156 personal customers and 114 business customers who regularly used the branch.