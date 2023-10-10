FIRE engines raced into the city right into the centre of Newport yesterday.
The fire service was called to Upper Dock Street at just after 5pm with onlookers wondering why.
Well, don't panic! It was a false alarm.
A spokesperson for the service said two crews were called to a domestic smoke alarm going off.
The spokesperson told the Argus: "At approximately 5.19pm on Monday, October 9, 2023, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a domestic smoke alarm at Upper Dock Street, Newport.
"Crews from Malpas and Maindee attended the incident.
"After carrying out safety checks, it was deemed as false alarm.
"A stop message was received at approximately 5.39pm."
