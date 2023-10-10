Liam Slade, 33, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport is accused of being responsible for the fatal collision that claimed the lives of two women near Bristol.

The two-vehicle incident happened between Junction 22 and Junction 21 in the early hours of Monday, July 17.

The two women in their 50s and 60s were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Other occupants of the same vehicle required medical treatment in hospital.

Slade is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.

Three other men arrested as part of police enquiries have been released without charge.