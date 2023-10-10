'Freddie' Flintoff was injured in an accident at the Top Gear Test Track - the Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey - last December.

The presenter is said to have sustained broken ribs and serious facial injuries in the incident with Flintoff’s son Corey, revealing at the time, his father was “lucky to be alive” describing it as a “pretty nasty crash”.

There were reports Flintoff's crash was so bad Top Gear staff who witnessed it had to be signed off work indefinitely as they struggled to come to terms with an incident described as "something you would truly want to unsee".

An investigation by the BBC into the incident was carried out earlier this year and as a result, filming of the latest series of Top Gear was scrapped.

The long-term future of Top Gear remains unclear after reports over the weekend suggested the show was set to be axed after 46 years on air due to the Flintoff crash.

However, the BBC has denied these claims, with a spokesperson saying: “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.”

Further details have now emerged about the Top Gear crash that nearly killed Flintoff and left him with scaring on his face.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday the former English cricketer was not wearing a helmet when he flipped a Morgan Super 3 vehicle on the first bend of the track at the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome during filming for the show.

The vehicle was only travelling at 22mph but was open-top, meaning when it flipped Freddie's face scrapped along the tarmac, reports the Mail.

A source, speaking to the Mail on Sunday, said: ‘People talk about this “high speed crash” but although the consequences were horrendous, it was no such thing.

‘The car was actually going at 22mph when it flipped over. There is a lot of footage and it has been carefully looked at.

‘I know that in the investigation the BBC has spoken to [manufacturers] Morgan and they have said that there was nothing wrong with the car.

‘The Health and Safety executive have looked at it and found that the BBC have no case to answer and the BBC have investigated as well as they have been negotiating with Freddie’s team and trying to work out who is to blame.

‘Freddie was not wearing a helmet but the situation is that he did not have to wear one.

‘The car is road legal without a helmet – it has a halo safety device – and he was on a private track.

‘They had only just set off and were on the first corner when the car flipped and he scraped his face along the tarmac.’

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Flintoff was filmed speaking publicly for the first time since the crash last week as he presented a cap to spin bowler Tom Hartley who was making his debut for the England Cricket team.

He described the last few months following the crash as "the hardest time" of his life.

Flintoff has been spotted in public for the first time since the incident recently working with the English Cricket team.

He could be set for a return to TV soon as well after reports he is set to begin filming for season two of the hit BBC series Field of Dreams in the coming months.