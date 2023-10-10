Summary

Crash reported on M4 between J24 and J25

Emergency
Caerleon
By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash has been reported on the M4 westbound carriageway between J24 Coldra and J25 Caerleon
  • All lanes are now clear.
  • A lorry and a car were involved, with the scene attended by an officer.
  • No injuries have been reported.

