A BURGLAR has been jailed after he broke into a school and stole computers worth £600 as well as musical equipment.
Adam Waters, 37, raided St Alban’s Roman Catholic High School in Pontypool twice on April 8, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one of possession of amphetamine.
Waters, formerly of Pontypool, but now of Cardiff Prison, was sent to prison for six weeks.
He was jailed for 15 months this summer after he admitted trying to burgle the home of a 91-year-old woman with dementia.
