FANCY A life of leisure without the effort of having to leave your home?

This “highly desirable” property on Pentwyn Lane in Govilon, Monmouthshire, offers the opportunity to do just that (but it’s not cheap).

The property – built in the 1980s and called Treetops – is being marketed by Christie Residential, Abergavenny and is listed on RightMove.

South Wales Argus: The property on Pentwyn Lane, GovilonAlong with 4,000 square feet of “flexible” space, Treetops includes an enclosed all-weather swimming pool (with state-of-the-art heating and air condition) plus a hot tub.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: These can be found on the remodelled rear terrace which includes natural stone slabs and houses a timber summer house.

South Wales Argus: Inside the summer houseThe property, based on a one acre plot and approached by electronic gates, includes a driveway and “generous” parking area with a double garage and an additional timber storage shed.

South Wales Argus: The house is within an acre of mixed use landSouth Wales Argus: Double garage and storage shedIt is surrounded by “established” gardens which are a mixture of lawns, patios, flower  and shrub gardens, plus a lower uncultivated area “more akin to woodland.”

South Wales Argus: Now, we take a step inside the extended, split-level, detached building…

An “impressive” entrance hall is  on the ground floor along with a lounge, kitchen, dining room, four double bedrooms (including an en-suite), a four-piece bathroom – plus a “large” conservatory and a utility room.

South Wales Argus:

The lounge boasts double aspect and access to the wrap around veranda for enjoyment of views across the Usk Valley towards the Sugarloaf.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: LoungeMeanwhile the “spacious modern” kitchen is fitted with white gloss units and a matching island with black granite worktops.

South Wales Argus: South Wales Argus: KitchenThe kitchen also has natural stone floors which extend into the adjoining dining room – a room which boasts a wood-burner.

South Wales Argus: Dining roomA “substantially remodelled” master suite can be found on the first floor, which includes concealed his and hers wardrobe storage, a “luxurious” en-suite shower room, and an enclosed balcony overlooking the terrace.

South Wales Argus: View from the balconyTwo additional double bedrooms are on the lower level – the larger one includes two sets of patio doors out to the garden and a “large” bathroom.

The full listing - which includes photos of the bedrooms and bathrooms - is available on Rightmove via https://shorturl.at/bL479