This “highly desirable” property on Pentwyn Lane in Govilon, Monmouthshire, offers the opportunity to do just that (but it’s not cheap).

The property – built in the 1980s and called Treetops – is being marketed by Christie Residential, Abergavenny and is listed on RightMove.

Along with 4,000 square feet of “flexible” space, Treetops includes an enclosed all-weather swimming pool (with state-of-the-art heating and air condition) plus a hot tub.

These can be found on the remodelled rear terrace which includes natural stone slabs and houses a timber summer house.

The property, based on a one acre plot and approached by electronic gates, includes a driveway and “generous” parking area with a double garage and an additional timber storage shed.

It is surrounded by “established” gardens which are a mixture of lawns, patios, flower and shrub gardens, plus a lower uncultivated area “more akin to woodland.”

Now, we take a step inside the extended, split-level, detached building…

An “impressive” entrance hall is on the ground floor along with a lounge, kitchen, dining room, four double bedrooms (including an en-suite), a four-piece bathroom – plus a “large” conservatory and a utility room.

The lounge boasts double aspect and access to the wrap around veranda for enjoyment of views across the Usk Valley towards the Sugarloaf.

Meanwhile the “spacious modern” kitchen is fitted with white gloss units and a matching island with black granite worktops.

The kitchen also has natural stone floors which extend into the adjoining dining room – a room which boasts a wood-burner.

A “substantially remodelled” master suite can be found on the first floor, which includes concealed his and hers wardrobe storage, a “luxurious” en-suite shower room, and an enclosed balcony overlooking the terrace.

Two additional double bedrooms are on the lower level – the larger one includes two sets of patio doors out to the garden and a “large” bathroom.

The full listing - which includes photos of the bedrooms and bathrooms - is available on Rightmove via https://shorturl.at/bL479