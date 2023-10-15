Newport County share the city centre ground, barely 100 metres from the River Usk, with Dragons RFC.

More than two in five grounds in the top four tiers of the English pyramid face a high risk from three or more climate hazards including flooding, extreme rainfall, windstorms and drought by 2050.

The results from experts at insurers Zurich UK come from advanced climate modelling, but do not take local or club-specific mitigation measures into account.

Experts found Grimsby's Blundell Park, located next to the North Sea, was the ground most threatened by coastal flooding, with Lincoln City, Norwich City, Newport County and Leicester City rounding off an unfortunate top five.

It is not the first study to warn against a rising flood risk in Newport and Gwent.

'Quality of play'





In all, 17 grounds will be at high or very high risk of coastal and river flooding by 2050, though all 92 clubs are set to face an elevated risk of heavy rainfall events.

Some 26 could become severely exposed to windstorms, risking damage to stadium and training facilities.

Former Charlton, Brighton and Plymouth player Garry Nelson said: “Ask any player what conditions they dislike most and strong winds will be the universal answer.

“Quality of play is always diminished, the spectacle in the stadium and for the live TV audience is reduced and results can hinge on a weather-related incident, rather than a sublime piece of skill.

“Intense rainfall also poses a threat to matches, impacting the flow of the game and heightening the risk of injury to players.”

Last season, a frozen pitch at Rodney Parade forced officials to postpone a League Two fixture between Newport County and AFC Wimbledon.