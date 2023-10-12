The roads are all part of the the bypass grass cutting schedule.

Each road will only be impacted for one day, with the whole process spread out over the next two weekends.

The impacted roads are:

A467 Rogerstone to Crosskeys - Saturday, October 14;

A472 Maesycwmmer to Newbridge - Sunday, October 15;

A469 Llanbradach Bypass - Saturday, October 21;

A469 Llanbradach Bypass - Sunday, October 22.

Caerphilly Council has announced there will be traffic management in place at all locations, and are advising people to add extra journey time.