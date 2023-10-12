There is less than a week to go until Wales Tech Week 2023 (October 16-18) at ICC Wales in Newport.

More than 75 exhibitors will be in attendance, including 20+ Wales-based startups and so far more than 2,500 people have registered to attend.

Aled Miles, Welsh government envoy to the United States, will be hosting the Headline Stage and the opening keynote will be AI: Friend or Foe?

This will be delivered by Danilo McGarry, ranked as one of the top global speakers in AI.

The opening address will be delivered by Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething, followed by a keynote from Innovate UK CEO, Indro Mukerjee.

There will be outdoor and indoor demonstrations during the course of the show.

The final day of the summit will be dedicated to Talent4Tech.

The day is to inspire people to train, upskill and reskill into tech, which can help people find high-value and well-paid opportunities during the cost of living crisis and beyond, as the economic landscape continues to shift.

For more information, or to register your interest, visit walestechweek.com