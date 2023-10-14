Welcomed by Chepstow Mayor Cllr Margaret Griffiths and members of Chepstow SpudFest organising committee, the larger-than-life vegetable made a beeline for the town's pebble sculpture.

The free-to-attend Chepstow Spudfest, organised by Chepstow Town Council, is on Saturday, October 21 from 11am to 5pm on the riverbank and in the Drill Hall.

Events at a third location, The Castle Dell, have been switched due to safety concerns.

Cllr Griffiths said: "The organising committee were delighted to welcome Mr Potato Head to Chepstow and to show him the locations for Chepstow Spudfest and the Pebble sculpture. He doesn't say much but seemed to be impressed. But he did urge people to get cracking and to enter the various competitions.

"Mr Potato Head has promised to join us on the day and is looking forward to meeting as many people as he can, especially children and young people."

Cllr Griffiths said: "There's tree felling going on in the exact place where we'd planned to have the potato sack carrying races and some other events so, just to be on the safe side, we've switched locations. We're hopeful that we may be able to use the Castle Dell for the events next year."

Chepstow's town clerk, Lucy Allen followed Mr Potato Head's lead in urging those looking to enter the various competitions to get their entries in as soon as they can.

Groups and organisations within the town and any others with an interest and any spud-based ideas are urged to get involved in what it is hoped will become an annual festival.

Central to the celebration of all things potato is the pebble sculpture, unveiled in March this year on the banks of the River Wye in Chepstow, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the creation of Wales Coast Path.

The coast path, which attracts thousands of walkers and tourists to the town each year, starts and ends at the spot.

The pebble, which some say resembles a tin-foil covered baked potato, has grabbed the imagination of the people of Chepstow and visitors to the ancient walled town alike.

Cllr Griffiths, who is chair of the Chepstow SpudFest Working Group, said: "Chepstow SpudFest is a perfect opportunity to build on the undeniable interest in the sculpture that has been generated since its unveiling on the river bank earlier this year. We hope that the spud fest will help to promote the town, its culture and attractions and will boost engagement with the community."

Events at Chepstow SpudFest include competitions for the champion potato, potatoes resembling famous people and characters, photography and painting of potatoes, children’s artwork including, potato prints, potato people, collages of potatoes, cookery demonstration, potato sculpture, most imaginative use of a potato, craft stalls, expert talks on potatoes, growing them, their uses and cultural significance, best home-grown potato competition, potato sack race, Chepstow potato trail, recitation of poems and stories about potatoes as well as a competitions and potato related music potato and spoon and sack races.

For more details about Chepstow SpudFest and how you can get involved contact Chepstow town clerk Lucy Allen on 01291 626370 or email admin@chepstow.co.uk.

A Facebook group has been set up for SpudFest and can be found at facebook.com/groups/587091073400543 .