The man threw glitter over Sir Keir before becoming quite handsy with the Labour leader, who promptly pushed the activist away from the microphone before security arrived.

The man continued to shout “Politics needs an update”, “we demand a people’s house”, “we are in crisis” and “our whole future is in jeopardy” as he was wrestled to the ground.

After being interrupted by a heckler, Starmer opened his speech at the Labour Party conference by saying: “If he thinks that bothers me he doesn’t know me. Protest or power, that is why we changed our party, conference.”

Protester storms stage and throws glitter over Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as he starts conference speech



And he went on to joke it was just as well it was him, because “my wife’s dress is really beautiful."

Sky News reported that a police vehicle was brought to the conference hall exit after Sir Keir's speech was interrupted. It remains unknown if the protestor was arrested after the incident.

What did Starmer say at Labour conference?





Starmer says he believes in Britain. He does not just see the sewage, but people standing up to fight for clean water.

He does not just see the crumbling concrete in schools, but the teachers giving children the education they need.

He also mentioned the attack on Israel: “Israel must always have the right to defend its people.”

The crowd welcomed Sir Keir Starmer's comments on tackling antisemitism in the party, with loud applause and a standing ovation.

But it is even louder when he condemns the actions of Hamas in Israel, branding them "terrorists" and pledging Labour to a two-state solution.