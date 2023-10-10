The announcement has come as part of the chain’s program to convert 116 Co-op petrol forecourts into these Express stores.

Rogerstone’s Co-op is one of the seven branches in Wales due to become an Asda Express. The other locations included across Wales are Bullith Wells, Pontyates, Colwyn Bay, Coedpoeth, Cardiff and Rhuddlan.

Asda acquired 132 sites from the Co-op last year in a £438 million deal as part of its long-term strategy to become the UK’s second largest supermarket, by moving into the fast-growing convenience market. The converted Asda Express sites will stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products to suit a broad range of customer needs including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as milk and bread, grabbing lunch on the go or cooking dinner from scratch.

Vice president of convenience at Asda, Andy Perry said: “The opening of our first Asda Express store in Wales is an incredibly exciting moment for our business as we accelerate our presence in the fast-growing convenience market.

“We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value in fuel and groceries to more communities in Wales as we progress our store conversions.”

The new Asda Express stores are wholly owned and operated by Asda. They are separate from the Asda On the Move convenience sites, which are located on garage forecourts and are owned and operated by EG Group.