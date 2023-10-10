Her partner was hospitalised in March 2020 after catching coronavirus during the height of the pandemic.

He was left suffering from numbness in his hands, breathlessness and severe headaches and now has long-Covid.

Despite being discharged, he has been readmitted to hospital multiple times as he grapples with the effects of the virus.

Kate Garraway shares that Derek Draper is "not doing great" in worrying health update

Speaking at the Pride Britain Awards, Kate Garraway shared that Derek Draper was showing no major signs of improvement, saying: "He’s not doing great, to be honest. But the battle goes on," according to the Metro.

The GMB presenter also revealed that she was able to secure a meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barcley after a recent on-air plea to privately discuss help for those with long-term complications from Covid.

During a virtual interview, she told the government minister: "I’d like to come and talk to you – not about Derek by the way, this is not me trying to get something for him."

She tearfully added: "This is about representing millions of people across the country who, like me, in one hand feel like they’re holding the life of their loved one and in the other hand punching away at a system and it isn’t about money."

Garraway previously revealed that her husband now requires full-time care, saying: "I'd love to be able to tell you that, since Derek has been home, everything has been easy, that the miracle of him being at home has turned the day-to-day challenges into a breeze.

“But because we keep having emergency setbacks and he’s had to be rushed back into hospital so many times, the fear of him dying has never left us."