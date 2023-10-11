Darren Bryan, 51, from Ystrad Mynach pleaded guilty to committing the offence on the town’s Caerphilly Road on December 23, 2022.

At Newport Crown Court, the defendant was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for two years.

Bryan, of Nant Twyn Harris, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months.

He has to pass an extended driving test to regain his licence.

The defendant must also pay £530 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.