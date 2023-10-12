The property at 130 Commercial Road, Newport, used to belong to Astharr Aesthetics and has been vacant since August 14.

The application to Newport City Council has been made by Zain Iqbal, who is listed as director of two active taxi companies – Seren Executive Travel Ltd. and Zain Travel Ltd., with the former's registered office on Oak Street, Newport.

The council validated the application on Monday, October 9, with a decision on whether or not planning permission will be granted yet to be made.

Applicant Mr Iqbal wrote: “The business will operate for school contracts and the property would be used as a ‘dispatch’ office, [sic.] which I will dispatch the drivers to the school contracts.

“There will be no changes to the property other than the addition of essential equipment such as a desk, computer, a chair etc.”

The 73.5 square metre property includes a lounge at the front of the property, two offices, a kitchen and a bathroom.

To view the application, visit https://t.ly/cVAsV and search for reference 23/0897.