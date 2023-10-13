Harrison Scriven, 22, of Cwrt Bracty, Aberbeeg, Abertillery also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

The offences occurred on September 9, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a probation report but the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, warned the defendant it would only go towards determining the length of his prison sentence.

MORE NEWS: Man jailed and banned from pub over alcohol-fuelled violence

Scriven is due to be sentenced on November 3.

He was remanded in custody.