A MAN is facing jail after he pleaded guilty to subjecting a woman to controlling and coercive behaviour.
Harrison Scriven, 22, of Cwrt Bracty, Aberbeeg, Abertillery also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.
The offences occurred on September 9, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
The case was adjourned for the preparation of a probation report but the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, warned the defendant it would only go towards determining the length of his prison sentence.
Scriven is due to be sentenced on November 3.
He was remanded in custody.
