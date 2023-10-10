Both Wilko stores in Chepstow and Pontypool closed for the final time on Sunday, September 17, and Tuesday, September 19, after the chain went into administration.

The stores were bought out of administration by Poundland owner Pepco, who agreed earlier this month to buy up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.

Poundland has been said to have been prioritising former Wilko colleagues for roles in their new stores, and more than 200 job offers have been made to ex-Wilko staff.

This seems to have been the case in Chepstow too, with one shopper in Chepstow saying she was pleased to have seen staff "from before still working there".

She said it made the change of store "less of an issue" and added that she would remain a regular customer.

Reaction to the change has been, on the whole, greeted positively in the town.

Another shopper, Adrian Evans, said that he had lived near the town for many years and was a regular shopper at Wilko.

That, he said, would not change "just because they've changed over the signs".

"It's basically all the same stuff in there," he said.

"The people working there seem to be the same bunch too so it's made no difference for me really."

One woman, who asked that we not use her name, did say that it was her view that the change of store was a "step down" for the town.

When asked what that meant, she replied only to say that Poundland "wasn't very Chepstow".

There have also been post circulating on social media calling out Poundland's decision to quickly put up their signage on top of the existing Wilko signs.

Some have said it looks "slapdash", with others praising the new store for getting started quickly.

Poundland have said they are planning to roll out a full makeover of the new stores throughout 2024 to become “fully operational”.