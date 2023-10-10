On Tuesday, October 10, World Homelessness Day, climate change minister Julie James presented a white paper to the Senedd outlining the “radical, systemic and cultural” changes she said were required.

The most recent estimates say there were 174 rough sleepers in Wales at the end of July – one more than the previous record high at the end of June.

Newport authorities reported 25 rough sleepers at the end of July, four fewer than the June figure but still the second highest tally in Wales.

“Ending homelessness is not just about providing a roof over a person’s head,” Ms James told the Senedd.

“It is about addressing the wide range of causes and consequences of homelessness and finding the right accommodation, in the right place, at the right time.”

The minister, who balances the responsibility for homelessness with climate change, water and other policy areas, suggested a need to “fundamentally reform” homelessness services to focus on prevention and rapid re-housing.

Ms James said the government had “achieved exceptional things” - including, she said, assisting nearly 40,000 people with temporary accommodation since the pandemic.

The new white paper will consider the issue from a “holistic” perspective, with work to increase and diversify housing supply and build “cohesive” communities, she said.

“I am absolutely convinced if we get this right, in 10 years’ time we’ll wonder why we didn’t do it like this in the first place.”

Speaking after June's record figure, shadow minister Janet Finch-Saunders has previously suggested that “vanity projects” have distracted the government from the issue of homelessness.

“During the pandemic the Welsh Government had the opportunity to get to grips with rough sleeping, but they failed to grasp it,” she said. “Instead, they’ve been focusing on their projects – putting more politicians into the Senedd and introducing blanket 20mph speed limits.”