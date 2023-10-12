If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

Molly will make a lovely addition to a family.

She is very gentle and is exceptionally friendly.

She has lived with children of all ages previously and could do so again in her new home.

Molly has some arthritis however this doesn’t stop her enjoying her walks.

She gets along well with other dogs and could live with another in her new home. She is house trained and is happy to snooze the day away while her owners are out at work.

Taz arrived in our care after being abandoned in a garden when his owners moved out. Despite this, Taz has been a real gentleman since arriving.

He is very friendly with new people.

Taz has been sociable with other dogs since he arrived and could potentially share his new home with another dog.

New owners will need to be able to build up anytime he is left home alone gradually.

As he was left in a garden, we are unsure how much time he has spent in a home before and therefore may need help with his house training.

Latrell is currently in a foster home.

He is smart and picks things up quickly.

Latrell can be a little sensitive when it comes to his handling so will need his potential owners to take things slowly with him.

He loves cuddling up in his blanket and sleeps through the night.

He can be left for three to four hours but this may have to be built up gradually while he gets used to his new environment. Latrell can live with children aged 14 and older.

Jessica recently arrived as a stray. She was suffering with a horrendous ear infection which now requires ongoing medication. She is currently looking for a foster home while she is receiving treatment.

Jessica can be vocal on the lead when she sees unfamiliar people but it doesn’t take her long to make friends.

She will need to be the only pet in the household and will need to be walked in quiet areas.

We think she is likely to be house trained.

Jessica could live with children aged 12 and over.

After an unsettled start, two-year old Franklin has really begun to show his bouncy personality.

Franklin can still be worried in new situations and requires reassurance during these times, for this reason he is looking for an adult only home with no visiting children.

As Franklin has had a sheltered life up until now, he can find built up spaces or heavily populated areas very overwhelming.

At the moment, he prefers walks in quieter areas.

He will need support with house training and have any time he is left home alone gradually built up.