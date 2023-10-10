Willoughby confirmed the news on her social media sharing that after "14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning."

In her statement, Willoughby thanked viewers and staff on the show, saying: "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

She also thanked viewers, sharing: "Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

How did ITV respond to Holly Willoughby's This Morning departure?





An ITV boss said the broadcaster is looking forward to working with Holly Willoughby “in the future” following the news she is quitting This Morning.

In a statement, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best-loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK.

“She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

“Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

“She remains a much-loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”