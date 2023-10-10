Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Mathew Richards who has been reported as missing.

Mr Richards, 48, was last seen in Newport on Friday, September 22 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 5ft 8” tall, of slim build with a buzz cut hairstyle.

Mr Richards was last seen wearing a Playboy t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300343028.

"He’s known to spend time in Newport town centre and has links to Bristol and Gloucester.

"Mathew is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."