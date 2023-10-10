Stuart Metcalf, 74, was last seen at around 7.45 pm tonight on Tuesday, October 10 leaving an address in Llandogo, near Monmouth.

He is described as being around 6ft tall of a large build with grey hair and a beard.

Stuart is believed to be hearing a red hoodie.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300344748.

“Stuart is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.”